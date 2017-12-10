New Brunswick's first winter storm blanketed the province with a thick layer of snow and caused a number of power outages Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of New Brunswick for the weekend. Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow was expected for much of the province by Sunday afternoon.

Chris Van den Broeck snapped this photo of the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge in Fredericton at around 10 a.m. Sunday. (Chris Van den Broeck )

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the weather warning said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Natalie LeBlanc took this photo near Hampton after the storm. (Natalie LeBlanc)

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, snowfall warnings were still in effect for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region, and the Miramichi area.

Two to five additional centimetres of snow were expected in those regions before tapering off around noon.

Uptown Saint John on Sunday morning. (Matthew Bingley/CBC )

Environment Canada's weather alerts page is available to track the snowfall throughout the weekend.

NB Power says it responded to close to 2,600 power outages Sunday morning. Most were concentrated in Kent Country, where 1,500 NB Power customers were still without power just before 11 a.m., according to the utility's website.