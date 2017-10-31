Three fires that broke out at Base Gagetown's range and training areas have been extinguished and live-fire training will continue, the army base said in a release Tuesday.

Training exercises ignited fires at the base that remained active for a few weeks, sending smoke over surrounding communities and creating a haze over Fredericton last week.

Two of the fires have burned a combined total of about 1,000 hectares, while a third fire burned about 26 hectares.

The fires were managed by Department of National Defence and forestry personnel, who were able to prevent them from spreading.

Two water bombers from Quebec also helped to extinguish the fire.

Affecting breathing

The fires were not a threat to any residences, but for a few days last week, the smoke affected people's breathing and outdoor activities.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality alert for Fredericton and southern York County.

"We acknowledge and understand the negative impact and disruption the smoke caused our nearby communities and appreciate their patience and understanding while we worked diligently to reduce its impact," the base said Tuesday.