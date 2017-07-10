A group of firefighters from New Brunswick is headed to British Columbia to help battle forest fires in the Kamloops region.

The 22-member team was scheduled to fly out of the Fredericton airport on Monday afternoon to relieve local crews who have been working around the clock to try to contain quickly spreading wildfires.

Andy Soucy was among them. It's his sixth year of helping fight fires in other areas.

"It's always interesting to see when we get there the reactions of the people — usually people are so happy that we're there to help them," he said.

"I've seen a little bit on the internet and it seems quite intense. Last year we went to Fort McMurray and it's kind of similar, the weather and everything. It's crazy."

B.C. is under a state of emergency with an estimated 220 fires burning across the Interior, sparked by dry conditions and a lightning storm on Friday.

More than 10,000 people have been forced from their homes and multiple highway routes in and out of the region are partially closed because of the fires.

Andy Soucy said he and the other New Brunswick firefighters are flying into Kamloops, but they could end up being sent to the northern or southern part of the province. (CBC)

"Our forest firefighters are dedicated professionals who are lending their expertise to our neighbours in need," New Brunswick Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet said in a statement.

"We are pleased to offer assistance to others when conditions here at home allow us to do so. We wish our crew a safe and successful mission."

New Brunswick firefighters are among about 300 firefighters from across the country being sent to B.C. to assist.

Hot, dry conditions continue

Weather conditions are not expected to provide much relief over the next few days. It is forecast to be hot and dry, with temperatures in the mid-20s and low 30s Monday and the high 30s by the end of the week.

About 140 fires started on Friday, followed by another 100 on Saturday and a few dozen more on Sunday, B.C. officials have said.

Outgoing Premier Christy Clark announced a $100 million relief fund for communities affected by the fires, including Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Princeton, 100 Mile House, 105 Mile House, 108 Mile Ranch and 150 Mile House.

New Brunswick is a member of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which helps co-ordinate mutual aid among provinces and often co-ordinates the sharing of resources with the United States and other countries.

Last year, New Brunswick sent 77 firefighters to provide assistance with fires in Alberta and Nova Scotia.