Codiac RCMP arrested nine people and seized long guns and other firearms from a residence in Riverview on Monday.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence on East River Drive after receiving a firearms complaint.

Sgt. Jamie Melanson of the Codiac RCMP could not specify how many guns were seized but said many of them were long guns.

A 53-year-old Riverview man is facing several charges in relation to the incident.

He was released on the condition he appear in court in Moncton on Dec. 1, according to an RCMP news release.

The other eight people who were taken into custody were also released.

Melanson said the investigation is continuing, and he could not say whether the others would face charges.