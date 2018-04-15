Saturday night fire displaces family

A family living near Woodstock, New Brunswick, is without a home after a fire caused extensive damage to the inside of their house on Saturday evening.

Woodstock Fire Department chief Ricky Nicholson said the father had gone into town, and when he returned to his home on Route 555 in Richmond Corner on the outskirts of Woodstock, he saw smoke coming out of the windows and called the fire department.

The mother of the family and the either two or three children who live in the house were out as well when the fire started, so there were no injuries.

Firefighters arrived on scene at around 6:15 p.m., mounted an "aggressive attack", and contained the fire to the first floor and the basement, Nicholson said.

"[There is] fire, smoke, water damage throughout the home," Nicholson said, but the building is still standing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the family, the organization said in a press release.

"Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross will meet with the family today to help with emergency needs that may include lodging, food, clothing and other basics," the release said.