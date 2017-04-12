The southwestern New Brunswick town of St. George is dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy that saw four members of its community die in a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The names of the victims have not been officially released by police, but CBC News has learned the house was owned by Esther Boyd, David Bruce Boyd, Robert Brian Boyd and William Boyd.

The woman was believed to be in her 80s, and her sons, who were all in her care, were believed to be in their 40s to late-50s.

Their bodies were found inside the home on 25 South St. following the fire, RCMP Sgt. Chris Henderson confirmed on Tuesday.

The youngest of the three sons, better known as "Davey," by the local fire department, was an honorary firefighter, who "absolutely loved his community," said Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West MLA Rick Doucet.

"He wore the uniform all the time winter, spring, summer, fall," said Doucet in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton on Wednesday.

"That boy had so much pride in his community."

At least five fire departments responded to the blaze in the heart of the town around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, including St. George, Blacks Harbour, St. Stephen, Saint Andrews and Fundy Bay.

"This is pretty devastating for something like this to happen," said Doucet.

"It's sad and very difficult for a small community.

Four bodies were discovered inside the home on 25 South St. in the southwestern New Brunswick town after the fire. (CBC)

Doucet said he knew something was wrong when he heard the sirens from the local fire trucks that were racing down South Street. When he got to the scene, he described it as "surreal."

He said the family used to own the local hardware store and has fond memories of going into the store and being greeted by the Boyd family.

"It was just a way of life down here," he said.

A tragedy

RCMP Sgt. Chris Henderson said the investigation into the St. George house fire will continue on Wednesday. (CBC)

St. George Mayor Crystal Cook in an email to CBC News describes Tuesday's fire as a "tragedy for the community" which has a population of about 1,500 people.

"We lost a beloved family and a loved honorary member of our fire team in St. George for the last 40 years."

Cook said the town has received an output of support from residents and surrounding communities.

She said residents are "eternally grateful" to the local fire departments who also came to help the community on Tuesday.

"Our focus right now is our fire department as they are grieving for one of their own," she said.

"In the coming days it will be a struggle, but I believe as a community and with resources from critical incident debriefing, we will help our members get through the oncoming days."

An investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the fatalities is ongoing and is expected to continue into Wednesday, said the RCMP's Henderson on Tuesday.