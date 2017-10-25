Firefighters and RCMP are fighting a fire at the Shediac jail, but prisoners and staff are safe, a government spokesperson says.

The fire broke out at the ​Southeast Regional Correctional Centre at about 3 p.m., said Elaine Bell of the Justice and Public Safety Department.

Bell said evacuation protocols went into effect and no one was injured. She didn't elaborate on the evacuation.

The cause of the fire isn't known.

"It ocurred in a non-offender housing area," she said.

Bell said non-offender housing is an administrative area and not one where offenders are housed.

The correctional centre can hold up to 180 inmates, but the number in the jail on Wednesday isn't known.

People near the Shediac jail saw thick, black smoke rising from the property in mid-afternoon. (Rodrick Bourque)

Chris McCarthy, who lives near the jail, said he heard sirens and went to check what was going on.

He saw a "a ton of black smoke" coming from the jail.

"RCMP didn't want anybody in the immediate area just in case the inmates try to make a run for it," McCarthy said.

"Security is contained and there is no threat to public safety," Bell said in email.