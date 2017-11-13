A house fire has forced two people from their home in Saint John over the weekend.
Dan Bedell, communications director for the Canadian Red Cross in the Atlantic region, said the fire started on Sunday afternoon on Churchland Road in Saint John.
Emergency aid, such as clothing and food, were provided by the Red Cross.
Both the Saint John Fire Department and the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department responded to the fire.
