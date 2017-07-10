An investigation is underway following an apartment building fire in Saint John's south end overnight Sunday.

Fire crews were sent to the vacant building at 194-196 Duke St. at the corner of Carmarthen Street shortly after midnight.

The three-storey building was filled with smoke when crews arrived.

Firefighters located the fire in the basement and managed to knock down the flames by staging an aggressive interior attack.

Shattered glass littered the sidewalk surrounding the cordoned-off building at the corner of Duke and Carmarthen streets on Monday morning. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

No one was injured.

There's no word yet on the cause.

A fire inspector and members of the Saint John Fire Department were at the scene on Monday morning.

The building remains cordoned off with yellow caution tape.

A fire inspector and firefighters remained at the scene of the vacant apartment building fire on Duke Street on Monday morning. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)