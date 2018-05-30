Early morning fire rips through apartment building in Saint John
An early investigation suggests the fire was deliberately set early Wednesday morning
Firefighters in Saint John are trying to contain a fire at a six-unit apartment building in the city's north end early Wednesday morning.
No one was living at the Metcalf Street building, but at least one adjacent apartment building has been evacuated as a precaution, in the event of a collapse.
Kevin Clifford, fire chief of the Saint John Fire Department, said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire started on the exterior of the vacant building and was deliberately set.
The fire was called in shortly after 6 a.m. and firefighters quickly knocked down most of it. The roof and attic were still burning at mid-morning, however.
Police officers have set up a barricade around the site of the fire.
Travel in the area is affected by the blaze.
Fire on Metcalf Street still very much in progress. <a href="https://t.co/nf2oxIhXYJ">pic.twitter.com/nf2oxIhXYJ</a>—@thewrightpage