Early morning fire rips through apartment building in Saint John

Firefighters in Saint John are trying to contain a fire at a six-unit apartment building in the city's north end early Wednesday morning.

No one was living at the Metcalf Street building, but at least one adjacent apartment building has been evacuated as a precaution, in the event of a collapse.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire may not have been accidental. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Kevin Clifford, fire chief of the Saint John Fire Department, said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire started on the exterior of the vacant building and was deliberately set.

Smoke seen across the city early Wednesday morning. (Julia Wright)

The fire was called in shortly after 6 a.m. and firefighters quickly knocked down most of it. The roof and attic were still burning at mid-morning, however.

Kevin Comeau, platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department, said the blaze started in the vacant building around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Police officers have set up a barricade around the site of the fire.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze hours after it began. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Travel in the area is affected by the blaze.