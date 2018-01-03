Seven people have been forced out of their homes after a kitchen fire broke out at an apartment building in west Saint John on Tuesday.

Dan Bedell, the communications director for the Canadian Red Cross in Atlantic Canada, said the blaze started in the morning on the second floor of a six-unit building at 263 Mansfield Pl.

An 81-year-old man who lived in the apartment where the fire started was checked at the scene by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation.

Bedell said his apartment was badly damaged and disaster volunteers arranged emergency lodging, food and winter clothing.

#SJFFs are on the scene of a structure fire in a multi unit building in Fundy Heights.



The fire is believed to be knocked down at this time. #saintjohn #sjcouncil pic.twitter.com/9hUHQGP6lz — @IAFFLocal771

Six of the tenants found their own temporary places to stay.