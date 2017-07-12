A garage at a Trappist monastery in Rogersville in eastern New Brunswick was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Our Lady of Calvary Abbey, located on Route 126 between Moncton and Miramichi. It is believed to have started in the garage of the building.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Rogersville Fire Chief Marc Pitre said no one was hurt, but damages are expected to be extensive.

"We're estimating the contents and the equipment, and the building whatever is written off. It could be around $200,000 to $300,000 to replace," he said.

"Once they're able to start going through the building, they'll be able to see if there's anything salvageable so that'll bring the price tag down."

Windows were destroyed in the blaze. (Frédérique Mazerolle/Radio-Canada)

Radio-Canada reported that the Rogersville Fire Department received mutual aid from Miramichi. It took several hours to get the monastery fire under control.

This is the biggest fire in the community since January of 2012, when the town hall fire station and RCMP offices were destroyed in a structure fire.

Firefighters still don't know the cause of Tuesday's fire.