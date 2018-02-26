Three people have been forced from their homes after a fire broke out at a two-storey house in St. Stephen over the weekend.

One of the residents was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross, said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Sunday at 25 Porter St.

The older two-storey home consisted of two apartments which have been extensively damaged by the fire, he said.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted two female tenants in one of the units with emergency lodging and purchases including clothing and food.



