Three members of a family lost their house to an overnight fire in a small community outside Sackville early Thursday.

There were no injuries from the fire, which started around 4 a.m. at 21 Carter Cross Rd. in Point de Bute, about 15 kilometres northeast of Sackville.

A woman, her daughter and 10-year-old grandson were out of town when the fire broke out, said Dan Bedell, communications director with the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross

Disaster volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and purchases of food, clothing and other basics.

Meanwhile, in Saint John, three tenants were forced out of their uptown apartment by a fire on Wednesday evening.

The Red Cross has assisted the couple and a nine-year-old girl with emergency lodging and supplies.

There were no injures from the fire, which started around 5 p.m., said Bedell.

The fire damaged one unit in a three-storey building at Broad and Wentworth streets.

The blaze was confined to a kitchen but caused heat, smoke and water damage in other areas. Other tenants of the building were eventually able to return to their apartments after the fire was out.