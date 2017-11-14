Firefighters in Saint John battled a major blaze, closing some city streets early Tuesday morning.

Steve Voutour, platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department, said five connected buildings on Albert and Metcalf streets caught fire around 5:30 a.m.

All five buildings caught in the blaze were vacant at the time, he said.

Albert Street was blocked off to motorists for several hours throughout the morning but is now open.

Albert St between Metcalf St and Main St, and Metcalf St between Elgin St and Cunard St, and half of Main St are all closed due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area. — @saintjohnpolice

Two buildings on Metcalf Street were also evacuated as a precaution.

There were 25 firefighters with the Saint John Fire Department battling the blaze. One of the firefighters was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Voutour said firefighters were able to save the buildings but he wasn't sure whether they would need to be demolished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.