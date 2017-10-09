A fire that broke out Sunday night caused significant damage to a private electrical contractor's building outside Fredericton.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Route 10 in Noonan, about 12 kilometres east of Fredericton. A preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the fire may have been electrical.

Darren Billings, qualified platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said there were about 14 bucket trucks inside the building, which are used by utility linemen.

The 17 firefighters on scene managed to get four or five of the trucks outside of the building, he said.

Billings wasn't sure how badly the trucks were damaged, but said ones left inside the building were write-offs.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 11 p.m. and were on scene until 2 a.m. A fire prevention officer was on scene to investigate overnight.

No one was injured in the fire and the metal frame of the structure is still standing.

