Moncton firefighters battled two fires in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Both were extinguished with no injuries to people, though plenty of property damage.

Firefighters responded to the first fire around 2:30 a.m. at Auto Indulgence on the corner of Main Street and Cameron Street.

Platoon chief Paul Bruens said there was heavy fire and thick, black smoke coming from the building by the time firefighters arrived. They fought the fire for two and a half hours.

The building, which also houses two other auto repair shops and housed 12 cars at the time of the fire, was heavily damaged.

The second fire occurred only 15 minutes later, at 2:45 a.m., at a home at Painsec Junction on Shediac Road.

When they arrived, firefighters saw that a car parked next to the building was burning, also causing damage to the house.

No one was injured and the occupants of the building were able to remain inside, said Bruens.