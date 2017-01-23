The Fredericton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's north side on Monday morning.

Mike Mizner, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said the fire started on the Royal Road, north of Estey's Bridge, just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 8 a.m.

Mutual aid was also called in from the Keswick Valley Fire Department.

No one was at home when the fire initially broke out and no one was injured.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.



