After a fire on the north side of the city, a lieutenant with the Fredericton Fire Department is reminding motorists that driving over a fire hose not only damages expensive equipment but also puts firefighters in danger.

"It's not acceptable to drive over a fire hose," Lt. Cameron Dunn said.

His warning comes after two hoses, including a major supply line, were significantly damaged Tuesday when a vehicle drove over them while firefighters were responding to a fire on Canada Street.

"What happens then is it reduces the water to the truck, and we actually had to shut down the hydrant, replace those lines and charge the hydrant again," Dunn said.

The firefighters inside the burning building still had access to a limited amount of water on the trucks, but Dunn said it's not a situation any firefighter wants to be in.

"The most important thing to take away from this is that we have members inside of the building fighting a fire, and if the water supply is cut off it puts them in jeopardy."

Drivers could be fined $172.50

Dunn said driving over a hose is like driving over a very large speed bump and when the water is forced up and down the line the damage can be extensive.

Drivers are expected to stop and wait for direction from a fire department official when they come upon an emergency scene. (CBC)

"In this case they poked a hole in the line which made us have to shut everything down and basically restart," he said.

"You need to wait until a fire officer directs you ... and then we'll tell you how to get around or if you just have to stay in place."

Dunn said the danger is compounded by the fact that leaking water from the damaged hose then freezes — leaving firefighters with a very icy surface to work on.

It is against the law to drive over a fire hose.

Elaine Bell, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said the fine is $172.50.

"We strongly recommend that motorists first of all slow down ... try to find an alternate route if possible and to please make sure that you don't interfere or impede with the work of the fire department officials or any other emergency responders."