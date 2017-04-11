An elderly woman and her three sons are dead following a house fire in St. George, N.B., on Tuesday afternoon, according to the local MLA.

The woman was in her late 80s and her sons were all in their 50s, Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West MLA Rick Doucet told CBC News.

It is "very sad for [the] community," Doucet said in an email.

The bodies of three men and a woman were found following the fire on South Street, RCMP Const. Hans Ouellette confirmed in a statement.

The fire was reported at around 12:20 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation, said Ouellette.

Emergency crews remained at 25 South St., located in the town's core, into the afternoon, said Doucet, who was also at the scene.

The home, located at 25 South St., appears to have very little fire damage to the exterior. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He described the mother as a "solid trooper" who took care of her "boys day in and day out."

One of them was an honourary firefighter, who wore his uniform "all the time with so much pride," said Doucet.

The fire marshal, coroner and RCMP attended the scene.

St. George, located in Charlotte County, has a population of about 1,500.

