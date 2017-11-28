A 29-year-old man is recovering from second- and third-degree burns to his face and arms after frantically searching his burning home in Grand Falls, N.B., for his two young children Monday night.

Sebastien Albert says he didn't realize his roommate had already grabbed Annabelle, 3, and Jayden, 1, and rushed them outside to safety.

"So … I started running through the house, looking for the kids."

'Everything I had burned up.' - Sebastien Albert, father

Five dogs and two cats died in the blaze that gutted the rented home on Mockler Road, and consumed all Albert's belongings and his Christmas shopping money.

"Everything I had burned up. The only thing that got out of the house was me and my kids," said the single full-time dad.

Albert doesn't have insurance — but says he knows it could have been worse.

Started in kitchen

The fire started around 5 p.m. while Albert was taking a nap in his ground-floor bedroom and his roommate was out picking up some food

When she returned, the fire was already burning in the kitchen at the other end of the house, where the children were located, said Albert.

She took the children outside to the car, then came back in to wake Albert.

He braved the flames in the kitchen, searching for his children, then rushed upstairs to check their bedrooms before running outside, he said.

Once he realized his children were safe, Albert tried to go back inside to save their pets.

"That's when the fire started [raging] out of control," he said. "I couldn't even get back in."

Albert believes it was an electrical fire. A fire marshal who investigated Tuesday told him the fire originated in an area of the kitchen where his computer and the thermostat for the baseboard heaters were located, he said.

Outpouring of support

"The kids are fine," said Albert. "I don't think they really realized what went on, thankfully."

Albert was treated in hospital overnight and released Tuesday morning.

"My face is all burnt, full of scabs. So [are] my arms," he said.

He has to go back to the hospital every morning to have his bandages changed until he can be seen by a specialist because there's a high risk of infection, he said.

He's not in much pain but suspects he will be by Wednesday once the shock and worry subsides.

"I didn't really feel nothing overnight … All I wanted to do was come back to my kids. That's all I was worried about."

Albert, a Grand Falls native who spent 10 years away before moving back home this summer to be closer to family, is staying with his mother, Anne Ouellette-Albert until he can find a new place to live.

Donations have been pouring in for the family, including a high chair, toys and clothing for the children, as well as a kitchen set, bedroom set and living room furnishings.

"I really appreciate it," said Albert. "I don't know what I would do if it wasn't for everybody helping out right now because I literally have nothing to my name."

Some of the items the family still needs are a fridge and stove and washer and dryer. Anyone who wants to make a donation can call 506-473-6486.