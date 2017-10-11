A Tuesday afternoon fire on Fredericton's northside has displaced four people, according to the Fredericton Fire Department.

Platoon Capt. Steve Fraser said the department was called to a two-floor, two-unit apartment building on Pine Street with reports smoke was coming from the roof of the structure.

"Crews entered the structure and found fire in the attic," said Fraser.

Fraser said 17 firefighters were on scene and the fire was extinguished within a few minutes. Crews remained at the fire scene for three hours checking for hotspots.

While the attic and upper floor received fire and smoke damage, the bottom floor only suffered some water damage.

"The structure is going to be uninhabitable for several days at least," said Fraser.

The Red Cross has arranged for accommodations for the four people who are temporarily homeless because of the fire. There were no injuries.

Fraser said there are no early indications on what might have started the fire, but inspectors will return to the structure today.