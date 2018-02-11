A family of three has been displaced following a fire Saturday evening in their two-storey home on Fredericton's north side.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at 54 Royal Road shortly after 5 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, everyone had safely exited the building, said Dwayne Killingbeck, acting platoon chief with the Fredericton Fire Department.

Because the house was located very close to a fire station, firefighters were at the scene within a minute and the fire was put out quickly, Killingbeck said.

The fire was contained to the second floor of the building, he said.

Its cause is still under investigation.

A woman, her 15-year-old son and her three-year-old granddaughter were in the building at the time. The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging for them.