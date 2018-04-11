Fredericton apartment building evacuated after cooking fire

An apartment building on Fredericton's north side was evacuated after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire started shortly before 4 a.m. on Barton Crescent in a three-storey apartment building that contains 12 apartment units.

Peter McMurtrie, a platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said there were no injuries involved in the blaze, but up to four tenants could be displaced. The Canadian Red Cross is providing accommodations for those tenants.

He said the fire started in one of the apartment units and was cooking related.

"Upon arrival we had smoke showing from the third floor," he said.

McMurtrie said firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 5 a.m., and were clearing the scene as of 6 a.m.

"It [the apartment building] is now reoccupied other than three units," he said.

More to come.