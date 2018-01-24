Kitchen fire forces 3 people from their homes in Edmundston

Three people were forced from their homes after a kitchen fire broke out in Edmundston on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out inside the kitchen of a basement apartment around 6 p.m. at 23 Cormier St., sending thick smoke to the main level of the home, said Dan Bedell, communications director for the Canadian Red Cross in the Atlantic region.

"The Canadian Red Cross will be helping a woman from the basement unit with clothing, personal-care items and other aid," he said.

"Another woman and her daughter from the main level of the house are staying with a relative for now."

There were no injuries involved in the blaze.