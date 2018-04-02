9 people displaced by 2 fires on Easter weekend

Two fires on March 31 in separate parts of the province forced nine people from their homes.

Dan Bedell, communications director with the Canadian Red Cross says emergency help was given to a family of six, including a couple, three sons and a daughter, after a fire at their home on Highway 875 in the Searsville area on March 31 at 6 p.m..

Searsville is located 19 kilometres west of Sussex.

Bedell said the family is staying with relatives for now after receiving help to purchase clothing and food. There were no injuries from the fire.

A couple were helped with emergency lodging and food after a fire in Moncton in a two-storey house containing three apartments forced them out.

Bedell said a third tenant was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to his second-storey apartment but resulted in minor smoke or water damage in the other units.