A duplex fire near Moncton has displaced 10 people, including one man who was sent to hospital on Thursday.

The fire started around 7 p.m. at 14 and 16 Scotch Settlement Rd. in Irishtown, just a few kilometres north of Moncton.

A media release from the Canadian Red Cross says the fire "extensively damaged one side and caused smoke damage to the other side of a duplex."



Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging, purchase of food and clothing for residents and provided personal-care items, blankets and other aid to five adults living at 14 Scotch Settlement Rd, which saw lesser damage from the fire.



The Red Cross has yet to make contact with the man sent to hospital, and with a woman and her three children from the other unit where the fire started.

