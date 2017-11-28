The Miramichi Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday night at an auto glass shop in the downtown area in the former town of Chatham, N.B.

The fire at Speedy Auto Glass, located on the corner of Duke and King Street was reported at 5:45 p.m. said Sgt. Ed Arbeau of the Miramichi Police Force.

"Upon arrival the building was fully engulfed and several fire department units were on scene and as of nine o'clock they're still fighting it," he said.

Arbeau said there were minor explosions caused by items blowing up in the garage.

He said another officer helped an elderly couple to safety from a house next door and no one was hurt.

Arbeau confirmed other neighbours left their homes as a precaution and the Dixie Lee restaurant, located directly across the street closed as well.

"The fire department has done a great job protecting the other structures in the area," he said.

The cause of the fire has not been identified.



