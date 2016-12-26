A firefighter is cautioning people who use block heaters on their vehicles after a fire broke out in a car in Saint-Basile, N.B., early Sunday morning.

According to firefighter Mario Rossignol, the vehicle was connected to a block heater and firefighters believe this is what caused the fire.

"It's cold and people plug in cars. Sometimes there is a bad connection or a malfunction of the device," Rossignol said in French.

Rossignol said people should also make sure the electrical outlet being used is safe.

Nine firefighters responded to the emergency call. Local residents were woken up by the sound of a blast.

Firefighters needed about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.

A block heater can be very useful in cold weather. However, the appliance may cause an electrical fire if it is defective. (Radio Canada)

The vehicle was parked several meters from a house on Smith Road in the village near Edmundston.

No one was injured in the incident.