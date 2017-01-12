Eight people were forced out of their homes by an early morning structure fire in Fredericton on Thursday morning.

The Fredericton Fire Department responded to the fire in a two-storey duplex shortly after 3 a.m. along Fairview Drive in Silverwood.

Steve Fraser, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said five people were sent to hospital with smoke inhalation. One person was injured in a fall escaping from the structure.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those displaced by the fire.

Fraser doesn't know what caused the fire and said firefighters are continuing to investigate.