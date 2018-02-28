RCMP arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly trying to steal an SUV belonging to two people who pulled over to help after he crashed into an ambulance.

Bradley Mitton of Moncton is facing four charges related to the incident, including assault and theft, after the crash on Route 11 near Bouctouche around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"During that time, an SUV with two people inside stopped to assist at the scene," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer for the New Brunswick RCMP. ​

Police believe the driver of the car that crashed wanted to get into the SUV while it was still moving and he tried to pull the driver out of it.

"During the ensuing struggle, the SUV drove into a nearby ditch," she said.

Assault, theft charges

The driver of the car then fled on foot, and RCMP police dog services were called to the area. The man was arrested a short time later.

Mitton made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday afternoon.

He's facing four charges: assault causing bodily harm, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Judge Jolène Richard ordered a 30-day psychiatric evaluation. He will be back in court on March 28.

Passenger taken to hospital

The passenger in the SUV was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

There were no other injuries from the crash or its aftermath.

Ambulance New Brunswick released some information about the collision because it involved one of its vehicles.

Jean-Pierre Savoie, director of operations with Ambulance New Brunswick, said the ambulance was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming car that crossed the centre line of the highway.​

Highway 11 near Bouctouche is now open. — @RCMPNB

RCMP closed the highway, which reopened several hours later.

Savoie said paramedics are trained in defensive driving, which allowed them to minimize the impact and protect themselves.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

