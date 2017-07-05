A house in Damascus near Hampton was destroyed by fire on Wednesday afternoon and three pets were killed in the blaze.

No one was in the bungalow at 369 Damascus Rd. at the time, said Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department platoon chief Kevin Clynick.

A firefighter required medical attention because of an elevated heart rate, he said.

Crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. and noticed a large plume of black smoke en route, said Clynick.

The home was in flames by the time crews arrived,so they set up a defensive operation outside the structure, he said.

A dog and two cats were inside.

The house is within the Hampton Fire Department's territory, but the KV department responded because the covered bridge at Smithtown is closed, said Clynick.

"We knew it was going to be complicated when we got notification that the bridge was going to be down that would have hampered Hampton and Nauwigewauk's response to this location," he said.

"Fortunately this time it didn't make a huge deal of difference. I think the house was going fairly quick before it was noticed."

Clynick said it took about 13 minutes for the first truck to arrive, although some area residents who spoke to CBC News estimated the response time was closer to 20 minutes.

Five KV fire units responded to the fire. Firefighters from Simonds, Nauwigewauk, Hampton and Saint John fire departments also provided tanker support, said Clynick.

The Hammond River No. 3 covered bridge was closed indefinitely last month after an inspection revealed structural damage.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure trucks recently exceeded weight restrictions on the 102-year-old bridge, Minister Bill Fraser has confirmed. Fraser would not speculate on whether an overweight department truck caused the damage.