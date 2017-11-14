Firefighters in Saint John battled a major blaze, closing some city streets early Tuesday morning.

Steve Voutour, platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department said five buildings that were connected on Albert and Metcalf Street caught fire around 5:30 a.m.

All five buildings were caught in the blaze and vacant at the time, he said.

Voutour said Albert Street is expected to be blocked off to motorists for several hours throughout the morning.

Albert St between Metcalf St and Main St, and Metcalf St between Elgin St and Cunard St, and half of Main St are all closed due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area. — @saintjohnpolice

Two buildings on Metcalf Street were also evacuated as a precaution.

There were 25 firefighters with the Saint John Fire Department battling the blaze. One of the firefighters was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Voutour said firefighters were able to save the buildings but he wasn't sure whether they would need to be demolished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.