About 10 people and their pets were forced out of their apartments Wednesday morning after fire broke out in a Saint John building.

No one was injured in the fire at 313 Charlotte St., said Eric Garland, the platoon chief.

Five crews were called to a burning building on Charlotte Street in Saint John. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

"When crews first arrived on scene, we had smoke coming out of the eves on the top floor of the house," he said.

Firefighters discovered the fire had made its way in and around the walls and up to the top of the three-storey wooden structure.

By then, no one was inside. Garland said two or three dogs and a couple of cats were rescued, and two kittens had to be given oxygen.

Residents and pets rescued from apartment fire0:43

Five crews with 22 firefighters were on the scene, and the Red Cross was called for assistance with the displaced tenants.

It was an old building, which made it a challenge for firefighters to control the blaze, Garland said.

Paramedics tended to two dogs that were rescued. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

"Just a lot of work," he said. "We had to dig it out and look through all the spaces and everything."

Firefighters were on scene for several hours after putting out the fire, double-checking for other hot spots.

Garland said an investigation is continuing into what caused the fire.