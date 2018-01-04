A hardware store in the northern community of Beresford was destroyed after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 7 a.m. at Chaleur Building Supplies on Main Street.

"It's been under control for the last hour," said Daniel Duguay, fire chief in the town just north of Bathurst.

"The building is a total loss … you could not save it because it was fully engulfed when we got here."

Duguay said the fire started in a workshop behind the hardware store. The workshop was in a warehouse filled with building supplies and other materials.

Firefighters with the Beresford, Robertville and Bathurst fire departments were at the scene. The Bathurst department received a call for mutual aid around 7:30 a.m.

Duguay said about 30 firefighters were still on scene in late morning, but they would be finished by the time New Brunswick's major storm hits.

A loss for the community

Beresford Mayor Jean-Guy Grant said the business has been in the community for nearly 50 years, and the loss will have a significant impact.

The Bathurst Fire Department also responded to the scene. (Photo submitted)

Grant said no on was injured in the fire, but the buildings are a total loss.

"It's still tragic, there's a lot of inventories," he said.

"It's only materials, [it's still] not a good thing."

Duguay said firefighters will investigate the cause of the fire.