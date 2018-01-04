A hardware store in the northern community of Beresford was destroyed after a fire broke out Thursday morning.
The fire started at about 7 a.m. at Chaleur Building Supplies on Main Street.
"It's been under control for the last hour," said Daniel Duguay, fire chief in the town just north of Bathurst.
"The building is a total loss … you could not save it because it was fully engulfed when we got here."
Duguay said the fire started in a workshop behind the hardware store. The workshop was in a warehouse filled with building supplies and other materials.
Firefighters with the Beresford, Robertville and Bathurst fire departments were at the scene. The Bathurst department received a call for mutual aid around 7:30 a.m.
Duguay said about 30 firefighters were still on scene in late morning, but they would be finished by the time New Brunswick's major storm hits.
A loss for the community
Beresford Mayor Jean-Guy Grant said the business has been in the community for nearly 50 years, and the loss will have a significant impact.
Grant said no on was injured in the fire, but the buildings are a total loss.
"It's still tragic, there's a lot of inventories," he said.
"It's only materials, [it's still] not a good thing."
Duguay said firefighters will investigate the cause of the fire.