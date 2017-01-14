An early morning fire at the Bell Aliant building at 555 Mapleton Rd. continues to be investigated by the Moncton Fire Department.

Fire investigator Bob LeBlanc said while they have ruled out the cause to be suspicious, work continues to determine exactly what started it.

"We've got it located in a certain area of the building and hopefully by tomorrow afternoon we'll have a cause."

LeBlanc said staff is being relocated to a Bell Aliant satellite office in Moncton.

"I don't think anybody will be working here for, I'd be guessing but I don't think they'll be working here for several days."

LeBlanc said the report of the fire was made around 4:10 a.m. at the building.

"The first arriving truck noticed heavy black smoke coming from the back of the building."

Thirteen firefighters took two hours to extinguish the fire and investigators have been at the scene since.

"We'll be here all day and probably continue tomorrow morning at daybreak," LeBlanc said.