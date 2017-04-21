A fire at an abandoned building in Bath is being considered an arson, says Fire Chief Stephen Armour of the Bath Fire Department.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday after a passerby spotted the flames along Route 105 in Carleton County.

"It was out of control … and pretty well burned itself out," said Armour.

Armour said the general store in Bath was known as "Mark's the Spot" and had been vacant for about 10 years.

"It was a landmark back in the '50s when the Beechwood Dam was built," he said.

Armour said he doesn't know who started the fire but RCMP are continuing to investigate.

No one was injured while battling the blaze and about 18 firefighters were on scene.

The Florenceville-Bristol Fire Department also responded to the scene.