The Oromocto Fire Department says another forest fire burning in a remote location near the Portobello Stream between Highway 105 and Highway 10.

This fire, near the Grand Lake Meadows east of Fredericton, and three fires at Base Gagetown are sending smoke over surrounding areas, but are not a danger to public, the department said in an advisory to area residents late Monday afternoon.

"There is no danger to any structures or people at this time," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

But people with breathing difficulties may have to close windows and turn off any air-handling devices, the department said.

"Motorists should use caution and reduce speed in areas affected by the smoke."

The latest warnings came after Environment Canada issued an special air quality alert for Fredericton and southern York county earlier in the day.

Children, seniors and people with allergies or lung conditions were told to stay inside.

In recent weeks, training exercises have ignited fires at the base that were still active Monday morning, sending smoke over surrounding communities and creating a haze over the capital.

Two of the fires have burned a combined total of 1,000 hectares, while a third fire has burned 26 hectares.

Smoke from Base Gagetown clouds the capital region early Monday morning. (CBC News)

As smoke continued to cloud the capital region, officials warned people to stay inside, keep windows and doors closed and turn off air exchangers, which can bring bad air in from outside.

Air quality samples taken in Fredericton showed the particulate count rising Monday from 38 at 7 a.m. to 80 at 11 a.m., more than 16 times higher than usual.

By mid-afternoon, the count had fallen to 18, which was still higher than usual.

Three fires at Base Gagetown have burned more than 1,000 hectares over several weeks, and the smoke has become unusually thick over the surrounding area. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

Environment Canada said in a statement that individuals might experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Who's at risk?

New Brunswick's Department of Public Health also sent out an air quality advisory for the Fredericton area.

"Residents should take precautions when heavy smoke affects air quality," said Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, regional medical officer of health for the central region in Fredericton.

"Infants, children, pregnant women, older adults, smokers and people with chronic heart or lung diseases should stay indoors to reduce their exposure to the outdoor air."

'The higher the exposure, the longer the exposure, the more your risk increases.' -Barbara MacKinnon

Children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk, the statement said.

A media release issued by the Department of Health, said minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in most healthy people. But if smoke becomes more severe, people may experience irritation of their eyes and throat and possibly shortness of breath. People should adapt their activities as necessary.

Those with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels of pollution.

Poor air quality can aggravate their conditions and leading to increased medication use, and doctor, emergency room and hospital visits.

"If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned," said statement.

Schools take precautions

Jason Humphrey, spokesperson for the Anglophone West School District, said at least two schools in the region are keeping students inside throughout the day. Schools are following guidelines issued by the province.

Some schools also cancelled after-school sports activities, including soccer games.

"Middle school sports that were scheduled for today at schools within the Fredericton Education Centre and Oromocto Education Centre have been postponed," Humphrey said.

Barbara MacKinnon, president and CEO of the New Brunswick Lung Association, said people who start to feel symptoms should contact their doctor or head to the emergency room.

"The higher the exposure, the longer the exposure, the more your risk increases," MacKinnon said. "Eventually if this were to continue for several days, that wood smoke would permeate into your house."

Reactions to air pollution depend on the individual, MacKinnon said, but in general she said people should reduce their outdoor activities. If they do go outside, they should monitor how they feel and check for symptoms.

"The more you do, the more you breathe," she said.

Stéphanie Duchesne, the Base Gagetown public affairs officer, said the base's environmental team is also doing air quality testing.

"We realize this has an impact on them and on everybody," she said. "We want to reduce that impact and that is our priority right now."

She said fires are common in the training area, but the strong smell of smoke these fires are creating is not.

Duchesne said Base Gagetown has spoken to the province's Public Safety Department and discussed issuing a public safety advisory to residents living in the area but no decision has been made

"It has a lot to do with the wind, and wind direction will carry that smoke to different communities," she said. "The weather has not been very co-operative and that's why we're still dealing with these fires."

Smells like campfire

Tim Ferguson, who lives in Lincoln, said he could smell smoke at home on Sunday night.

"You could see it in the streetlights last night in my subdivision," he said. "Everywhere you go you're around a bonfire."

Rick and Dondi Maceyka were travelling to Fredericton from Colorado and were excited to get a view of the St. John River — even if that meant it was under a cloud of smoke.

"For us it's delightful because of the river but it does smell," said Dondi.

Rick agreed.

"Smells like a lot of campfires and fireplaces," he said.

No plan to evacuate

She said Base Gagetown has been using forestry personnel with heavy specialized equipment to create fire breaks around the fires so they don't grow.

Fire crews were on scene all weekend and would now be assisted by two water bombers from Quebec. Water bombers were in the air all day Sunday and would return again Monday.

A water bomber from Quebec is being used to extinguish the fires at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown. (CBC)

Duchesne doesn't recall having fires this late in the season with this much of an impact.

But she said there is minimal risk to the public. The closest fire to the edge of the base is still three kilometres away from it. The closest houses are even farther away from the fires.

She said there is no plan to evacuate the area.