An early morning fire at a vacant apartment building in uptown Saint John resulted in the evacuation of two nearby buildings, knocking out power for about 40 customers in the area.

Shorty before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, pedestrians called the fire department after they noticed heavy smoke coming from a three-storey brick building at 297 Princess Street.

The Saint John Fire Department used a ladder tower to bring the fire at 297 Princess Street under control. (Jason Creamer/IAFF Local 771)

Eric Garland, platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department, said about a dozen people were evacuated from neighbouring buildings.

Pedestrians reported the fire after walking by and smelling smoke, according to Saint John Police. (Jason Creamer/IAFF Local 771)

Saint John Police are advising motorists to expect traffic disruptions on Princess Street from Pitt Street to Crown Street this morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.