New Brunswick drivers have a new incentive to avoid getting speeding tickets: a potential battle with red tape for those who want to fight their fines.

The Liberal government is creating a new electronic speeding ticket system that will be more convenient — for the government but not necessarily for drivers.

Speeders who are pulled over and fined will no longer have a court date printed on the ticket if they want to contest it.

Instead, they'll have to fill out a form online or visit a Service New Brunswick branch to get their court date.

"I think it's going to be terrible myself," Opposition Progressive Conservative MLA Carl Urquhart, a retired police officer, said during a legislative committee hearing into the legislation.

"It's far more complicated now for the person being stopped than it was before."

Justice and Public Safety Minister Denis Landry says the new system will reduce court appearances to one, making it more efficient. (CBC News )

Urquhart, the MLA for Carleton-York, said many of his constituents in what he called "the backside of rural New Brunswick" are elderly and don't have internet access.

He said they won't easily be able to fill in an online form or visit a Service New Brunswick office.

Public Safety Minister Denis Landry defended the bill, saying the current system requires two court appearances by drivers fighting their tickets — one to plead not guilty and a second for the actual trial.

Landry said reducing it to one court visit will be more efficient.

"Service New Brunswick is already closer to some people than the courts are," he said.

"It depends what you have as a tool. Is it Service New Brunswick that's closer, is it online, is it the court? This provides that you don't have to go to court twice, and this is why we're saying it's a lot better than it is now."

But Landry admitted the goal of the bill is not to make the process more convenient for ticketed drivers. It's to unclog the courts and free up trial time by cutting the number of appearances in half.

Asked how long he had to wait in line the last time he visited Service New Brunswick, Landry said he couldn't remember because his wife usually goes for him.

Tory MLA Carl Urquhart says the government is making fighting a speeding ticket too complicated. (CBC)

Urquhart said the new process creates too much of a burden for people who are presumed innocent of the speeding charge until they're convicted.

"I feel that's a step back in time," he said. "You surely aren't bringing that forward, are you? There's got to be something I'm missing here."

Urquhart also questioned a section of the bill that will allow the government to hire "ticket reviewers" to go over tickets that are not contested but not paid.

He told reporters that all speeding tickets are reviewed by a second police officer, called a "reader," and then by a Crown prosecutor to ensure they're in order. That reduces the number of flawed tickets that make it to court and have to be thrown out by a judge.

Now "ticket reviewers" will do that, but Landry wasn't able to say how many reviewers there will be or where they will be based.

Urquhart said because the reviewers won't be police officers or prosecutors and will be "under the control" of a cabinet minister, the system will be open to abuse.

Landry said that would not happen.