It's not game over for fiddleheads, says Miramichi-area seller

Not all fiddleheads are bad.

That's the message Graham Lyons is trying to get out to the public.

The Miramichi-area producer said ever since the province sent out a release saying any fiddleheads touched by floodwater should be avoided, he's been finding it harder and harder to sell his fiddleheads that are picked on the Southwest Miramichi river. He said those ones are just fine.

Marven Lyons said while he hasn’t been connected to social media, where his son said he’s seen the most people vowing to not eat fiddleheads this year, he still thinks the province’s blanket statement has taken a toll. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"Every year, every river floods in the province. This year here, there were extensive flooding unfortunately in a lot of places. [The Southwest Miramichi River] has flooded but not as extensive as other areas and it's just a normal occurrence," he said.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, clarified that plants growing in the southern regions of the St. John River Valley may be contaminated. She said fiddleheads could have been contaminated by untreated sewage, fuel or other contaminants.

Graham Lyons said flooding, when it's not destructive, is beneficial for fiddleheads. (CBC)

Lyons said spring flooding, when it's not destructive, benefits the area by thawing the ground and watering the fiddleheads. That's the case on the Southwest Miramichi River banks, he said.

But Lyons said more specific locations of where fiddleheads should and should not be consumed can help both fiddlehead fans and pickers.

'People depend on it'

His father, Marven Lyons, was finding fiddleheads along the river banks in the Doaktown area Monday afternoon. He said it's still quite early in the three-week season of the plant. In three hours, he only had half a bucket's worth.

Marven Lyons said while he hasn't been connected to social media, where his son said he's seen the most people vowing to not eat fiddleheads this year, he still knows the province's blanket statement has caused harm.

Marven Lyons said if sales plummet, it could really hurt the wallets of harvesters. (CBC)

"It's not affecting my life real bad yet, but it makes it hard for you to sell a few fiddleheads," he said.

Graham Lyons said while it's not his or his pickers' full-time job, a lot of people depend on the income from fiddleheads to keep going.

"This time of year we depend greatly on it," he said.

Harvesters say fiddleheads plucked from the Southwest Miramichi River are safe to eat. (CBC)

Even if fiddleheads haven't been touched by contaminated floodwaters, standard procedure is to wash fiddleheads and boil them for 12 to 15 minutes. The problem with ones along the southern banks of the St. John River is boiling them won't get rid of the possible chemical contamination.