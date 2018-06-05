The mural doctor is in: New Petitcodiac mural depicts historic street party

He's known as the mural doctor, and he's been practising his art for the last 40 years.

Now, Fred Harrison is hard at work on a historical mural in the Village of Petitcodiac.

It's the second year the Moncton-based Festival Inspire is setting up in Petitcodiac to create a new mural. The festival is a week-long celebration of street art and culture.

Harrison got his start in London, Ont., in 1980, painting on his parent's garage door. A restaurant job followed and then he worked for a movie chain across the country. He's even painted a mural in the Bahamas.

Harrison said he's followed the jobs, wherever they led him.

Harrison said he has done a lot of work in Sussex, and because he specializes in historical murals, this job seemed like a natural fit.

Celebrating historic street party

The mural depicts the largest street party Petitcodiac has ever had, back in August of 1878.

"Sir Albert J. Smith, New Brunswicker and the Canadian Minister of Fisheries and Marine, had just returned from the States where he won a case against the States and come back with over five million dollars," Harrison said.

Fred Harrison does all his drawing freehand, using a grid drawn in chalk to guide him. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"He was a national hero and crowds came out to see him everywhere he stopped, and when he came to Petitcodiac they brought out a marching band, they brought out tents, swings. Trains came from Saint John and Moncton, Elgin, everywhere. People came by the cart and it was a wonderful day apparently."

On June 9, the village will host a street party on Kay Street to celebrate the event and possibly attract a bigger crowd than it did in 1878.

Harrison has a lot of work left to do. He said the mural, found on the side of the Foodland building, is more than 33 metres long and almost five metres tall.

"For one thing you have to do stuff big, so I started with very large figures, they're about four times life size and I'm working my way down to about twice life size down at the other end so that I could get the feeling of the crowd but not be lost with hundreds of faces to do," he said.

Harrison first creates a sketch, done to scale, and then uses a chalk grid on the wall to guide him.

Pictured is some of the detail in Fred Harrison's historical mural. It will take him the rest of the week to draw everything, and then two weeks to paint it and complete the work. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"I'll graph the wall cause I like to do my work freehand, but I need guides because when you're very close you quickly lose track of proportion and with the grid it helps me to gauge where a body goes and how big it should be and all the parts," he said.

He adjusts as he goes along, using blue paint to draw the figures.

Mother Nature a challenge

It will take the rest of the week to finish drawing the complicated mural, and it will take about two weeks to paint.

Harrison said his greatest challenge is mother nature.

"We went from 31 on Friday when I was dying to I had to wear mitts yesterday when I was freezing and today is perfect," Harrison said. "More sun, weather just like this, moderate temperatures, and I'm sorry farmers, no rain."

Festival Inspire returns to the Moncton area July 9-14.