A Moncton doctor who was fired for snooping through the medical records of 141 women and girls who were not his patients pleaded guilty Monday to drunk-driving charges after being caught twice in 2016.

Fernando Rojas was supposed to go on trial in Moncton on the drunk driving charges but instead chose to enter four guilty pleas.

Rojas, who failed to show up to several previous court dates since the charges, had been spending time at an addiction rehabilitation centre in Ledgehill, N.S., court heard. He has sought help from Alcoholics Anonymous as well.

The first drunk driving incident was in Grande Digue on April 14, 2016, and the second was in Moncton on Sept. 30, 2016.

For each incident, he pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit and to driving while impaired.

Rojas sat quietly in the first row wearing a navy winter jacket during the hearing, and had no comment outside court.

He will be back in Moncton court on Feb. 7 for sentencing.

Looking into files of 141 women

In June 2016, the Vitalité Health Authority infomed Rojas his privileges at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital in Moncton had been revoked and his employment terminated.

The health authority stated Rojas violated the ethics of the Canadian Medical Association and the College of Physicians and Surgeons by accessing the medical files of women without authorization.

​Rojas, who was a radiation oncologist, had accessed the personal health information of 141 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 39 during a two-year period without their authorization.

Some of the women worked at the hospital and others were servers at a restaurant where Rojas was a regular customer.​