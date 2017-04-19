A pill seized from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, where five people have recently been hospitalized with drug overdoses, contained fentanyl, according to a Health Canada analysis.

Health Canada describes fentanyl as a prescription painkiller about 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Police announced the fentanyl finding on Wednesday in the First Nation community southwest of Neguac.

An initial statement indicated several pills were tested, but RCMP later issued a correction that only one pill was seized for analysis.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 35-year-old woman on April 11 on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and are awaiting toxicology results in that case.

There was one other suspected overdose but that person did not go to hospital, police said.

Officers administered naloxone spray to the man, and it appeared to reverse the effects of the drug, RCMP say.

The pill seized by police after the fatal overdose on the reserve is described as blue with "Percocet 5" written on it. The pill is about one centimetre in diameter.