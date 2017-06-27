A man charged after a pill containing fentanyl was found on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, where the drug is suspected in a woman's fatal overdose, has pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Jesse Joe, 35, of Fredericton appeared in a Miramichi courtroom on Tuesday morning to faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and breach of probation.

Joe elected a trial in provincial court, scheduled for Aug. 23, 24, 30 and 31. A fifth day might also be required.

Joe, who is represented by Ed Derrah, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaching his probation.

Judge Geri Mahoney remanded Joe back into custody until the trial.

​A 60-year-old man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, on Miramichi Bay, was also arrested in connection with the case but was released pending a later court appearance.

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman on April 11 on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

A Health Canada analysis confirmed a pill seized from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation contained fentanyl.

Health Canada describes fentanyl as a prescription painkiller about 100 times more powerful than morphine.

The pill seized by police after the fatal overdose on the reserve is blue and about one centimetre in diameter, with "Percocet 5" written on it.