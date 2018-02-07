New federal laws to shield more fish habitats manage to walk the line between spurring economic growth and protecting the environment, according to the head of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.

Ottawa announced amendments to the Fisheries Act on Tuesday in a move that reverses rolled-back legislation by the Harper Conservative government. But Lois Corbett told CBC News the proposed legislation goes beyond a reversal.

"It's basically not just a reversal of the badness but a reversal plus the addition of smart policy tools," Corbett said, adding they're "proud" to see changes they've sought for years being realized.

In 2012, the federal Tories passed changes to the act cutting red tape for developers and limiting some habitat protections.

Protecting all fish and fish habitats is among the amendments announced by the Liberals as well as restoring a prohibition against "harmful alteration, disruption or destruction of fish habitat." Changes, Corbett said, that were made based on science.

While there is often a trade-off between economic prosperity and environmental protection, Corbett said the changes "accommodate" the interests of on-land businesses while protecting fisheries.

"Officials have been able to capture the economic importance of our fisheries and the environmental protections that particular industry needs," she said.

"At the end of the day, science has shown and Indigenous leaders have proved this century after century that a protected fishery is a productive fishery, which means jobs for our hardworking fishermen and women all over the country."

The legislation also gives the government the power to introduce regulations to help rebuild depleted fish stocks.

Corbett added enforcement is needed to ensure new regulations are adhered to.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Tuesday the government is spending $284.2 million to restore those lost protections and introduce new ones.

Some of that money would be used to enforce the new law, including hiring new officers.