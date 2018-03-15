No stranger to equipment failure on the world stage, a Paralympic coach from New Brunswick has won praise for his MacGyver-like ingenuity in fixing a technical problem in PyeongChang so the event could carry on.

On Monday, athletes competing in the snowboard cross quarter-finals nearly saw their event cancelled. At the top of the course where snowboarders begin the race, a malfunction on one of the gates prevented it from dropping.

The tight timetable meant the event couldn't be moved to later in the week.

Luckily for everyone, Canada's Mark Fawcett was there to save the day.

A former Olympic snowboarder, Fawcett, now the head coach of the Paralympic snowboard team, walked over to where officials were struggling with the defective gate.

Using an elastic training band, he showed the officials how it could be used as a rudimentary gate.

"It's going to be a 100th of a second difference between the two," Fawcett can be overheard saying on the event's television coverage. "That's what they do in motocross."

After tying the elastic band off with a bowline, Fawcett gathered the other coaches and pitched his alternative to cancelling the event.

Watched a demo

Not many were enthusiastic about the idea, so Fawcett got in the gates himself for a demonstration. After seeing it would work, the coaches and officials were convinced.

Competition was able to resume after nearly an hour of delays.

In a Facebook post, the former Rothesay resident weighed in on his solution.

"Bummed we had to do it at all," he wrote. "Many thanks to the Austrian Physio who lent us their rubber band."

Fawcett's family watched the events transpire from New Brunswick. Taking a break from skiing at Poley Mountain, his father, Charlie Fawcett, said Mark's MacGyver-like qualities in PyeongChang were typical.

Fawcett's father, Charlie, who still lives in Rothesay, says his son has always been handy with tools. (Submitted: Facebook)

"That's my son," said Fawcett, who taught his son how to tie a bowline knot when he was 10 years old.

The father especially liked the simplicity of Mark's solution to the problem gate.

"He didn't try to get into the wiring of that thing. I watched them, they were fooling around, fooling around. His was very simple."

After so much exposure to competition, Fawcett said, his son isn't the type to be intimidated.

Derailed hopes

When snowboarding made its Olympic debut in Nagano, Fawcett was heavily favoured to win gold in the men's parallel giant slalom. Then, during his race, his rear binding broke, derailing any hope of making it to the podium.

Fawcett said Mark's disappointment at his own technical mishap likely drove his determination to make sure the snowboarders could compete this week.

"He used what tools were available," said Fawcett, noting that Mark's talent with tools came early. "He made his own windsurfer when he was about 14 or 15. Still have it in my garage."