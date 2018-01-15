A dozen pets — four dogs, five cats, two rabbits and a lizard — all died in a house fire in west Saint John on Monday afternoon.

The Saint John Fire Department were called at 1:50 p.m. to 52 Fenton Dr., which is in the Quinton Heights neighbourhood.

Todd Walsh, the platoon chief, said crews arriving on the scene "encountered heavy smoke in the attic area" of the one-storey wood-frame bungalow.

2 cats saved

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no residents or firefighters were injured.

Once crews were on scene, they received word there were pets in the building. The animals all belonged to a man and a woman living at the home, a married couple in their early thirties, he said.

Firefighters performed CPR on some of the animals, he said, including a German shepherd, a whippet and other dogs.

"We were able to save two of the cats," he said.

'A new one for most of us'

Walsh said he and his colleagues can't recall responding to a house fire involving so many animals.

"No," said Walsh. "It's a new one for most of us.

"They were all family pets. The owners were quite upset."

Crews remained on the scene for several hours.

While not a total loss, Walsh said, there was extensive damage throughout the building.