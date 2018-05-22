1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Northampton

The driver of a truck is dead following a single motor-vehicle crash near Woodstock on Monday night.

Ricky Nicholson, fire chief with the Woodstock Fire Department, said the crash happened on Highway 105 in Northampton around 7 p.m.

There was one man inside the vehicle and emergency officials remained on scene for several hours, he said.

The crash did not close down the highway, but emergency boats from Hartland and Nackawic Fire Departments responded to the scene. Jolly Farmers, a greenhouse and farm operation with its owner firefighters, also responded with boats.

Nicholson would not say why the emergency boats were called, as the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the RCMP.