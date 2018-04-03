Skip to Main Content
Campbellton man dies in Highway 11 crash

Campbellton man dies in Highway 11 crash

A 69-year-old man died at the scene of the crash in Tide Head.

A 69-year-old man dies at the scene of the crash in Tide Head

CBC News ·
RCMP responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. (CBC)

A 69-year-old man from Campbellton died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in northern New Brunswick.

Northeast District RCMP said police responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. on Highway 11 in Tide Head, a village 10 kilometres west of Campbellton. 

The driver died at the scene after his vehicle left the road and hit a concrete pole at a weigh scale, the RCMP said in a release. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

A collision reconstructionist is assisting the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the RCMP at 506-789-6000.

